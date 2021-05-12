NFL schedule 2021: Here's when Patriots will host Tom Brady, Bucs

Here's when Patriots will host Tom Brady, Bucs, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans can mark their calendars for the most important date of the fall.

The Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 -- Sunday, Oct. 3 -- on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Wednesday.

The game will mark Brady's first trip to Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots in March 2020 to sign with the Bucs in free agency. Brady's history in New England -- six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons -- and tenuous relationship with Bill Belichick should make this one of the most fascinating games of the season.'

Brady also just won his seventh Super Bowl title, so the Patriots will have their hands full with the defending champion Bucs after going 7-9 last season.

We also New England's Week 1 opponent, as CBS revealed the Patriots will open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Tonight, the full season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/LVvzjMtTVI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2021

That should be a fun matchup: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gets another shot at his former team, while Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Ted Karras both played in Miami last season after previous stints in New England. Jason McCourty also will face his old team after signing with the Dolphins in free agency.

The Patriots' full schedule will be released Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. ET, but we know two of their 17 games for now:

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins -- Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET