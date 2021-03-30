NFL schedule 2021: Every NFL team’s 17th game
The NFL has approved a 17th game for the 2021 schedule.
After a year of exercising the option to have a 17th game and approving the formula for the 17th game, the NFL is finally going ahead with an odd number of games to its annual slate.
As it stands, here is the formula, which involves same-place finishers from 2020, and appears to be modeling after the 2019 schedule’s inter-conference matchups.
NFC East at AFC East
NFC North at AFC West
NFC South at AFC South
NFC West at AFC North
Here is a look at the NFL’s 17th game per team, which features a few Super Bowl rematches.
1. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Philadelphia leads the season series 11-0. Last meeting: Oct. 6, 2019 at Philadelphia — Eagles, 31-6
2. New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
(Elsa/Getty Images)
New York leads the season series 7-2. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at New York — Giants, 36-20
3. Washington at Buffalo Bills
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo leads the season series 9-5 (Washington leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 at Buffalo — Bills, 24-9 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl XXVI — Washington, 37-24
4. Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas leads season series 7-6. Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2019 at New England — Patriots, 13-9
5. Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Denver leads season series 8-5. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Denver — Broncos, 27-17
6. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas City leads the season series 7-5-1 (Green Bay leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2019 at Kansas City — Packers, 31-24 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl I — Packers, 35-10
7. Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas leads the season series 8-7. Last meeting: Oct. 6, 2019 at London — Raiders, 24-21
8. Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota leads the season series 7-6. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at Los Angeles — Vikings, 39-10
9. Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta leads the season series 4-3. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Atlanta — Falcons, 24-12
10. New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Titans franchise leads the season series 8-6-1. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Tennessee — Saints, 38-28
11. Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina leads the season series 3-2. Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2019 at Houston — Panthers, 16-10
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts lead the season series 8-6. Last meeting: Dec. 8, 2019 at Tampa Bay — Buccaneers, 38-35
13. Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland leads the season series 33-15-3. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at Arizona — Cardinals, 38-24
14. Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Ravens lead the season series 5-2. Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2019 at Los Angeles — Ravens, 45-6
15. San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals
Manny Rubio
San Francisco leads the season series 10-4 (2-0 in postseason) Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2019 at Cincinnati — 49ers, 41-17 Super Bowl meetings:
Super Bowl XVI — 49ers, 26-21
Super Bowl XXIII — 49ers, 20-16
16. Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Seattle leads the season series 10-8 (Pittsburgh leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2019 at Pittsburgh — Seahawks, 28-26 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl XL — Steelers, 21-10
