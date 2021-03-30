NFL schedule 2021: Every NFL team’s 17th game

The NFL has approved a 17th game for the 2021 schedule.

After a year of exercising the option to have a 17th game and approving the formula for the 17th game, the NFL is finally going ahead with an odd number of games to its annual slate.

As it stands, here is the formula, which involves same-place finishers from 2020, and appears to be modeling after the 2019 schedule’s inter-conference matchups.

NFC East at AFC East

NFC North at AFC West

NFC South at AFC South

NFC West at AFC North

Here is a look at the NFL’s 17th game per team, which features a few Super Bowl rematches.

1. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia leads the season series 11-0. Last meeting: Oct. 6, 2019 at Philadelphia — Eagles, 31-6

2. New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

(Elsa/Getty Images)

New York leads the season series 7-2. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at New York — Giants, 36-20

3. Washington at Buffalo Bills

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo leads the season series 9-5 (Washington leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 at Buffalo — Bills, 24-9 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl XXVI — Washington, 37-24

4. Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas leads season series 7-6. Last meeting: Nov. 24, 2019 at New England — Patriots, 13-9

5. Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver leads season series 8-5. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Denver — Broncos, 27-17

6. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City leads the season series 7-5-1 (Green Bay leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2019 at Kansas City — Packers, 31-24 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl I — Packers, 35-10

7. Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas leads the season series 8-7. Last meeting: Oct. 6, 2019 at London — Raiders, 24-21

8. Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota leads the season series 7-6. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at Los Angeles — Vikings, 39-10

9. Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta leads the season series 4-3. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Atlanta — Falcons, 24-12

10. New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans franchise leads the season series 8-6-1. Last meeting: Dec. 22, 2019 at Tennessee — Saints, 38-28

11. Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina leads the season series 3-2. Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2019 at Houston — Panthers, 16-10

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts lead the season series 8-6. Last meeting: Dec. 8, 2019 at Tampa Bay — Buccaneers, 38-35

13. Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland leads the season series 33-15-3. Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 at Arizona — Cardinals, 38-24

14. Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens lead the season series 5-2. Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2019 at Los Angeles — Ravens, 45-6

15. San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Manny Rubio

San Francisco leads the season series 10-4 (2-0 in postseason) Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2019 at Cincinnati — 49ers, 41-17 Super Bowl meetings:

Super Bowl XVI — 49ers, 26-21 Super Bowl XXIII — 49ers, 20-16

16. Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Seattle leads the season series 10-8 (Pittsburgh leads postseason 1-0) Last meeting: Sept. 15, 2019 at Pittsburgh — Seahawks, 28-26 Super Bowl meeting: Super Bowl XL — Steelers, 21-10

