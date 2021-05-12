NFL schedule 2021: Bears-Rams on Sunday Night Football In Week 1

Bears play Rams on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will open up the 2021 regular season under the primetime spotlight.

Mark your calendars as Matt Nagy’s fourth season with the Bears begins in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday Night Football (NBC). It will be the fourth year in a row the Bears and Rams play in primetime and the third year in a row the game will be in Los Angeles.

The Bears beat the Rams at Soldier Field in 2018, but lost at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019 and again at Sofi Stadium in 2020. Last year’s game occurred with no fans in attendance at the Rams’ new $5 billion stadium, but the NFL hopes to operate at full capacity by Week 1. That would mean a large portion of the stadium will consist of Bears fans, as proven in 2019 when they invaded the Coliseum.

The Windy City meets the City of Angels under the lights!



A brand new season of SNF kicks off Sept. 12 when the @ChicagoBears visit the @RamsNFL on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/2qWBlz93vp — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 12, 2021

Now the question is, who will be starting at quarterback for the Bears in Week 1? The NFL would probably love to see Justin Fields in primetime to start the season, but the Bears maintain that Andy Dalton is their starting quarterback. The Rams, meanwhile, will have a familiar face under center as Matthew Stafford will start his first game in Los Angeles after being traded by the Lions in January. Stafford is 11-9 against the Bears in his career.

