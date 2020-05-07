NFL schedule 2020: Tom Brady's first game for Bucs will reportedly be vs. Drew Brees

The NFL reportedly isn’t easing into the Tom Brady era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Underhill, a veteran New Orleans Saints reporter who covers the team at NewOrleans.Football, reported that when the NFL officially releases the regular-season schedule Thursday night, the first week will have a heck of a marquee matchup.

Brady and the Buccaneers will play at the New Orleans Saints, led by Drew Brees. Underhill reported that game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in the second window of games for Week 1.

How would that be for an opener?

Tom Brady and Drew Brees haven’t faced each other often

Brees and Brady have met only five times through their incredible careers. And two of the meetings happened long ago, when Brees was with the San Diego Chargers.

The quarterbacks are going to be linked forever because they’re 1-2 on two of the NFL’s most storied all-time lists. Brees is first in NFL history in passing touchdowns and passing yards, and Brady is second. Brees’ 547 career touchdown passes barely leads Brady, who has 541.

Now that they’re division rivals, Brady and Brees get to play twice a year for as long as they decide to continue playing. And the first divisional matchup between the all-time greats will happen on opening day, according to Underhill’s report.

Let the fun begin.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees will meet again twice this season. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Brady’s Bucs debut is a big one

The Buccaneers’ first game was going to be significant no matter who the opponent was.

Brady will be playing his first game for a team other than the New England Patriots since he was at the University of Michigan. Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons there to sign with the Buccaneers.

There have been many social media reports about the schedule release already, including one that the first four weeks will be all non-conference games (that would be inaccurate if the Bucs-Saints report and others are true). We’ll get to see the full schedule Thursday night, see what’s true and what’s not and start dreaming about the start of the season.

Story continues

And if it really is Brees vs. Brady in Week 1, the season is going to be off to a fast start.

More from Yahoo Sports: