NFL says it understands pain, anger, frustration remain after Derek Chauvin verdict

Celebrations began around the country immediately after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. But the conviction of Chauvin on all charges in the death of George Floyd doesn’t bring back Floyd or completely heal a divided nation.

The NFL released a statement with a reminder that work remains in social justice efforts.

“Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life,” the NFL’s statement reads. “Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.

“Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to league employees at offices in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles on Monday, reiterating the NFL’s commitment to supporting social justice efforts.

