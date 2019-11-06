NFL says there's 'no substance' to report suggesting Chargers would consider move to London

The NFL wants Los Angeles Chargers fans to know the team is not leaving. The league released a statement Tuesday saying there is “no substance” to a report suggesting the Chargers would consider moving to London.

In that statement, the league says there has been “no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding a move to London.”

That’s a far less colorful denial than the one issued by Chargers owner Dean Spanos. The 69-year-old Spanos vehemently denied the rumors Tuesday, calling them “total f——— bull—-.”

After spending six decades in San Diego, the Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017. The team has struggled to build a local fanbase in Los Angeles. The team’s home games are routinely attended by fans from visiting teams.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Chargers’ players. Following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in October, both Melvin Gordon and Forrest Lamp called attention to the amount of Steelers fans in the stadium.

For now, the league and Chargers say they are committed to Los Angeles. But if those attendance issues persist, both the team and the NFL could be swayed by the allure of another fresh start.

