NFL says schedule release officially coming on Thursday, May 11

Despite some uncertainty to start the day, we now know exactly when the NFL officially will reveal the schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

According to an NFL press release, all 32 NFL teams will see their schedules revealed on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM ET. NFL Network’s reveal show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe, who will be joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

Ahead of the release of the full schedule reveal, there will be four separate reveals coming for select games, including the Chiefs’ expected game in Frankfurt, Germany. Check it out:

International Games – May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game – May 10 via Amazon

Select individual games – May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings

Select individual games – May 11 on Today Show and Good Morning America

In addition to NFL Network’s coverage of the schedule reveal, ESPN will host a two-hour primetime special highlighting the “Monday Night Football” schedule airing on ESPN2 at 8:00 PM ET, anchored by Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Field Yates with multiple special guests expected.

More News!

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides first impression of rookie WR Rashee Rice Andy Reid confirms Donovan Smith will play left tackle for Chiefs Chiefs rookie DE BJ Thompson says he's proud to play for Joe Cullen

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire