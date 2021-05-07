NFL says Raiders may be permitted to return to Napa for training camp

Levi Damien
·1 min read

Bit by bit, we are seeing the NFL return to normal. There was actual draft festivities this year, there will be some in-person offseason training and minicamps, and now the league has told all teams who hold their training camps off-site, may do so once again.

Prior to last year, the Raiders had long held their training camp in Napa. That was the plan once again even with the move to Las Vegas, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league put a stop to that, saying all clubs must hold their training camps at their home facility.

The memo states that clubs may apply to hold their training camp away from their home facility, providing they can assure they will be able to comply with all COVID-19 protocols set forth by the NFL and NFLPA.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Teams can hold training camp away from home, subject to league approval

    Not many teams go away for training camp, but a few, like the Cowboys, love the bonding that occurs during an extended time on the road. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, every NFL team held training camp at its team facility. The NFL has informed teams that, with league approval, they will be [more]

  • NFL says Chiefs can host 2021 training camp in St. Joseph

    The NFL informed teams today that they'll be permitted to host training camp away from their own facilities.

  • Netflix might launch a totally new movie hub – here’s what it would do

    Netflix is the biggest streaming service on the planet, but outside of the trailers the company shraes on YouTube and the tweets it posts to highlight moments from its top original shows and movies, the streamer doesn't have much of an online presence beyond its apps and website. In fact, when you want to know more about Netflix's new releases, you probably visit websites like ours to see everything coming out this month. For years, Netflix has left the editorializing up to entertainment websites and content creators, but according to a new survey, the company is considering creating a "future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them." This online space would be called N-Plus, and it would give the company a hub from which it could share information about its content without depending on other websites. One of the editors at The Next Web received the survey from Netflix and took a screenshot which you check out here. The survey says N-Plus would feature "text, image, and video feeds you can sign up for, news, interviews, analysis, deep dives, games, how-tos, audience conversations, music, podcasts, and more." When it comes to accessing N-Plus, Netflix says that the website could show up in Google searches when you make a query about a show or an actor that appears on the service, links in messages from Netflix, or even on pages within the Netflix app or website that would redirect you to N-Plus. Some of the content might be locked behind a paywall for paying subscribers, but other parts of N-Plus "could be viewed by anyone with a web browser." According to Protocol's report on N-Plus, the hub might also feature the ability to build custom playlists of shows and movies and then share them with friends. The survey notes that anyone without an active account would only be able to see the trailer for the content in the playlist, but if you pay for Netflix, you could start watching a custom playlist that your friend sent you without having to search for the TV shows they have been raving about. The playlists might also extend to music, giving users the chance to pick their favorite songs from their favorite shows. N-Plus could even play a role in the development of future content. Protocol says that one question on the survey asks how users would feel if they could "learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished." User reviews are also a possibility for N-Plus. As with any survey, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, but it's clear that this is more than just a glimmer of an idea for Netflix. Being able to send subscribers and non-subscribers alike to a single online hub that it controls to learn more about Stranger Things, The Crown, Ozark, and all the rest of its original programming seems like a no-brainer, so don't be surprised if N-Plus makes it way online sooner than later.

  • Report: Lions make Frank Ragnow NFL's highest-paid center with record 4-year contract extension

    Ragnow's $13.5 million yearly salary makes him the top-earning center in the NFL.

  • Bengals announce 2021 offseason workouts, OTA dates

    The Cincinnati Bengals announced OTA, rookie minicamp dates.

  • The ridiculously early 2022 NFL mock draft

    I know. I know. For many of you, the last thing you want to read right now, in May of 2021, is a mock draft for the 2022 cycle. But at the same time, the "early mock drafts" are a great way to start building out watch lists for your own summer ...

  • Posted Up - NBA's 'play-in guy' responds to LeBron James' criticism

    NBA Executive Vice President for Basketball Strategy & Analytics Evan Wasch joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss the recent criticism from key figures around the league - including the Lakers superstar who suggested the creator of the play-in tournament should be fired. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast on Monday, May 10. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Offseason calendar for Lions minicamp, mandatory workouts now set

    Offseason calendar for Lions minicamp, mandatory workouts now set

  • Steelers sign former Jets S Arthur Maulet

    The Steelers are starting to round out their offseason roster with the addition of Arthur Maulet.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.

  • Hewitt defers Hall of Fame induction due to travel restrictions

    Australian great Hewitt, who won two Grand Slam titles during his career, was named to the Class of 2021 in February and was to be honoured at a July 17 induction ceremony at the Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame. "Unfortunately due to the circumstances around COVID this year, my family and I won't be able to make it over to Newport to celebrate this July," former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Hewitt said in a video on the Hall of Fame's website.

  • Bellator 258 faceoff video highlights: Juan Archuleta, Sergio Pettis raring to go

    Check out the ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs ahead of Bellator 258 at Mohegan Sun.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 05/06/2021

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors

    Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021

  • Domantas Sabonis with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/06/2021

  • Zverev beats Nadal in in Madrid Open quarters

    Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.

  • Philadelphia Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers

    Philadelphia Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers