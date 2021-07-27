NFL says investigation of Texans QB Deshaun Watson still ‘ongoing’

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday declaring that they are still investigating Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson remains a defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women have accused him sexual assault. Two women, not involved in the lawsuit, have also filed charges against him with the Houston Police Department.

The league says the investigation into Watson is still ongoing, and that he is not precluded from taking part in team activities.

“The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active,” the statement read.

“We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation.

“As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

“At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities.”

The Texans kickoff training camp Wednesday with a practice at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.