NFL says five new helmet models to be used in 2024 are safer than any helmets before

Five new helmet models will be used in the 2024 season that the NFL says are safer than any helmets previously worn in the league.

The NFL and NFLPA announced today that the new models tested better than ever before in the safety testing that the league oversees before approving helmets for use.

Additionally, six helmet models that have previously been worn are no longer permitted because they no longer meet the league's safety standards.

The NFL is also implementing more position-specific helmets that are designed to protect against the head impacts that players that certain positions have more than others.

Information about helmet safety testing results will be posted in all 32 locker rooms to assist players as they decide which helmet model to wear this season.