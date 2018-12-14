NFL says faulty cables caused difficulties with Bengals’ play calling in Carson

During Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Bengals had to resort to communicating with walkie-talkies because of technical difficulties. The NFL says faulty cables were to blame.

According to Marisa Contipelli of Bengals.com, the league put out a statement saying faulty cables were to blame.

“During the game we had issues with the cable that allows the coach-to-coach and coach-to-player technology to communicate, thus preventing play calls to be heard through that system. It had nothing to do with the actual headsets,” the league’s statement said.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was frustrated during the game with the issue, and it’s hard to blame him: NFL coaches expect to have properly functioning communications technology, and the league should ensure that the technology is working properly, at every stadium, for both the home and road teams. On Sunday in Carson, it wasn’t.