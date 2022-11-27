NFL says Deshaun Watson is eligible to return in Week 13

Deshaun Watson has served his 11-game NFL suspension and will be eligible to return in Week 13 when the Cleveland Browns play his former team, the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday, saying Watson had complied with the terms of his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists. He was also fined $5 million and has had to undergo a mandatory treatment program.

Watson’s debut with the Browns next Sunday will be exactly 700 days since he last played in a regular-season game with the Texans on Jan. 3, 2021. He is one day away from completing the terms of his suspension, which was reached via settlement by the NFL and NFL Players Association on Aug. 18.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of his 11-game suspension, according to the NFL, and officially will be eligible on Monday to play his first game of the season next weekend against his former team, the Texans.https://t.co/lNMQglYRCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Watson was acquired by Cleveland in March for a number of draft picks. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and hasn’t spoken publicly since his suspension was announced.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire