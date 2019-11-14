NFL says Bucs, Jets will be represented at Kaepernick workout

The NFL arranged a workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday and announced on Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attending.

Nine of those teams — Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, Washington and the Giants — have already announced those plans or had those plans reported by media members. The league also announced that the Buccaneers and Jets will be represented in Atlanta.

Per other reports, the Cowboys and 49ers are also expected to send someone to the workout. None of those 13 teams have had Kaepernick in for a workout over the last two-plus years and the 49ers said they would have cut him in 2017 had the quarterback not opted out of his contract.

There was reportedly a dispute between the league and Kaepernick about whether the league agreed to let him know which teams would be in attendance.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that he thought someone from the team would be there, but plans had not been finalized. Jets head coach Adam Gase said he was focused on this weekend’s game when he was asked about Kaepernick’s workout.

The league’s statement says they expect other teams to commit to sending representatives between now and Saturday.