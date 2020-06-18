NFL says it's 'addressing' concerns after Dr. Fauci recommends bubble format for 2020 season

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claimed on Thursday the NFL's need for a bubble format to safely and successfully complete the 2020 season this fall.

Many experts believe a second wave of coronavirus cases is coming after summer is over, so a format similar to the NBA's Disney World bubble would probably be the best way to keep players and staff healthy all while executing a regular season and playoffs.

Later the same day, the NFL issued a response to the medical expert's statement.

"Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel," the league wrote. "We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts and other sports leagues.

"Make no mistake, this is no easy task," the statement said. "We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed."

The statement didn't say whether they planned on the bubble or not, but it was more of a message that the league is considering a multitude of options to ensure the 2020 campaign is played as originally scheduled. The league has maintained the stance of playing on time all along.

There's still a lot of time between now and September and there's no telling how the virus will dictate pro sports moving forward. In the meantime, it appears the NFL is keeping its options open.

