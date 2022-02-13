Super Bowl LVI: NFL saves seat, creates game ball for late Yahoo writer Terez Paylor

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Space in the press box at SoFi Stadium is at a premium for Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL still made sure two beloved writers who died over the last year had seats.

In the middle of Yahoo Sports' cluster of seats is a commemorative football in memory of our friend Terez Paylor.

The NFL remembered Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor with a Super Bowl LVI game ball. (Shalise Manza Young/Yahoo Sports)

It reads: "The NFL presents this Super Bowl LVI game ball in memory of our friend and colleague. Terez's passion for the game of football and kindness to all who interacted with him are greatly missed. Forever a member of our 'All-Juice Team'."

Paylor died unexpectedly on Feb. 9, 2021 in Kansas City, where he lived with his fiancée Ebony Reed. Before joining Yahoo in 2018, he had been the Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five years. A proud Detroit native, Paylor graduated from Howard University. A scholarship has since been established in his name to help budding sports journalists follow in his footsteps.

The NFL also saved a seat and placed a football for Jeff Dickerson. Dickerson died on December 28, 2021 of complications from colon cancer. He was working for ESPN Chicago at the time of his death and had covered the Bears for over 20 years.