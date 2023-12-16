NFL Saturday tripleheader: What to know for Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions

NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15.

There will be three NFL games played Saturday in a tripleheader full of playoff hopefuls aspiring to get one step closer to the postseason.

Now, curb your expectations: There will be two matchups between teams relying on their backup quarterbacks to finish the season. But the prime-time finale should be a treat between two of the NFL's hottest teams.

Here’s what to know about Saturday's games between the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos on the road against the Detroit Lions.

How to watch Saturday’s NFL games?

The Vikings and Bengals kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers and Colts begin play at 4:30 p.m. And the Broncos and Lions kick off at 8:15 p.m.

All three games will be televised on NFL Network.

It won’t be Kirk Cousins vs. Joe Burrow. And Vikings backup Joshua Dobbs, who led Minnesota to three wins in their last five games, won’t be starting either.

Instead, it’ll be the Vikings’ fourth starting quarterback this season as Nick Mullens will get the start against Bengals backup Jake Browning, who has helped Cincinnati score 34 points in each of its past two games.

The Vikings are hoping to hang onto the No. 6 seed in the playoff mix as they are one game ahead of five other NFC teams at 6-7 heading into the week. The Bengals are last place in the AFC North but still in contention for the playoffs, jumbled in a group of 7-6 teams with four weeks to play.

Mitch Trubisky vs. Gardner Minshew is the quarterback matchup in this battle of 7-6 teams vying for a wild-card spot in the AFC playoffs.

Trubisky will start his second consecutive game in place of Kenny Pickett, who is out due to ankle surgery. Trubisky wasn’t great against the New England Patriots last week, completing 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and an interception.

Meanwhile, Minshew has been used to his role as the Colts’ starter, starting in nine games this season in place of No. 3 pick Anthony Richardson, who had season ending shoulder surgery in October.

The Colts will likely again be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who recently had thumb surgery.

The Lions have cooled down, dropping two of their past three games, but remain one of the NFC’s heavyweights in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ resilience has shined as Denver rebounded from a 1-5 start to win six of its past seven and climb one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Denver’s defense – which gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 – has sparked the resurgence, leading the NFL with 24 takeaways and resulting in a plus-6 turnover margin. Sean Payton’s offense has also scored timely touchdowns during their recent stretch.

While Detroit fell to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Dan Campbell’s Lions still lead the NFC North and are contending with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for a top-three seed in the conference this postseason.

