NFL Saturday: Lions vs. Cowboys score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are still eligible to host a playoff game, but need a lot to break their way. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys return to the friendly confines of home on Saturday to face the fellow playoff-bound Detroit Lions.

The locale is good news for the Cowboys, who are 7-0 this season at AT&T Stadium. Their struggles on the road against quality opponents continued last week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. That dropped them to 3-5 on the road including an 0-3 road record against teams that have clinched or are projected to clinch a playoff berth.

That's bad news for a Cowboys team that needs a lot to break its way to pass the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and avoid road games in the first round of the playoffs and beyond. Beating the Lions is step No. 1 in keeping their slim hopes of hosting a playoff game alive.

The 11-4 Lions have clinched the NFC North and a home playoff game. The No. 1 seed and its first-round bye is still in play for Detroit, which will have plenty to play for in a battle of two of the NFC's best.

