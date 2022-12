Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will try to prevent the Bills from clinching a playoff spot in prime time during NFL Week 15. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

NFL Week 15's Saturday slate finishes with a great matchup.

The Buffalo Bills have finally returned to their Super Bowl favorite form, and now they can clinch a playoff spot and put one hand on the AFC East trophy (is that a thing?) with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Follow all the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.