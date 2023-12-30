NFL on Saturday: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions with playoff seeding at stake

The NFL is back with another Saturday game to wet your football whistle in Week 17.

And it’s a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC with playoff implications on the line in prime time.

The Detroit Lions will visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Lions secured their first NFC North title last week and have the No. 1 seed in the conference within their sight. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are in need for some home cooking after suffering another road loss this season.

Both teams have already clinched playoff spots, but there’s still plenty to play for on Saturday night.

How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Saturday night

The Lions-Cowboys game will be broadcast nationally by ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Lions win NFC North for first time

There will be several candidates for NFL Coach of the Year, but Dan Campbell should be a favorite.

Campbell was on the winless Lions’ team that was 0-16 in 2008 and finished 3-13-1 in his first season as coach in 2020. Now, the Lions will host a home playoff game for the first time in 30 years.

“I’m proud of everybody. This has been a long time coming,” Campbell said after the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings to clinch the division last week.

“Look, I’m proud of all the Lions fans out there that have been dying for this for years, man. That’s for you, too. I know it’s been a long time. You deserve that. And it’s not over. That’s just one.”

Cowboys might be on the road to start the postseason

The Cowboys don’t have much faith in the Arizona Cardinals or New York Giants to beat the Eagles in any of Philadelphia’s remaining games.

Coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys have to become “road warriors.” Star receiver CeeDee Lamb said the narrative Dallas can’t win on the road is “strange, but true.” And quarterback Dak Prescott says Dallas can go on a road “win streak” when they face the Commanders in the season finale.

The Cowboys were left resigned to the possibility they’ll start the playoffs on the road, after their 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, coupled with the Eagles win over the Giants on Monday. The Cowboys are now a game back of NFC East-leading Philadelphia, and the Eagles hold the tiebreaker.

Dallas has lost all five of its road games this season, despite owning the NFL’s only undefeated record at home.

If the Lions beat the Cowboys …

Detroit would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win in Dallas, just for a day.

The 49ers visit the Commanders, while the Eagles host the Cardinals on Sunday.

If all three teams win, the standings will stay the same heading into Week 18 with the 49ers owning the tiebreaker over the Eagles and Lions.

A Lions loss in Dallas, however, would firmly cement Detroit as the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff race.

If the Cowboys beat the Lions …

Dallas would be the top team in the NFC East for a day.

Still, a win would help the Cowboys keep pace with the Eagles for the division title and potential No. 2 seed in the playoff mix.

A loss, however, would end the Cowboys’ chance to win the division and confirm their playoffs will start on the road.

Who’s going to win Saturday’s Lions-Cowboys game?

Here are the predictions from the USA TODAY Sports staff on the Lions-Cowboys game for Saturday night:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 24, Lions 21 — Dallas is a pristine 7-0 straight up at home and 6-1 against the spread. The Cowboys have lost and failed to cover two in a row, but those were on the road. The problem is that Detroit is also fighting for playoff seeding and is 6-2 against the spread in road games. I like the Cowboys to win, but six is a big number here.

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 26, Lions 25 — This NFC battle is one of the games of the week. The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. Luckily for the Cowboys, this one is in the comfortable environment of AT&T Stadium. The Lions have scored 72 combined points in two weeks. This one might be a high-scoring affair, but the Cowboys have a better defense.

Safid Deen: Lions 31, Cowboys 27 — The Cowboys lost their last two games and already are resigned to the idea they might start the postseason on the road this year. The Lions are riding high after their first NFC North title and have a chance to play for the No. 1 seed if they can keep pace with the 49ers. Detroit has more to play for this week, and will upset Dallas at home, handing the Cowboys their first home loss of the season.

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys 28, Lions 26 — The Cowboys have a lot of factors going for them. They had a real chance of winning on the road with a historic day from CeeDee Lamb last week and are now back home, where they are undefeated. The Lions have their division title wrapped up and will struggle to get things going against this fierce defense. But they keep it close.

Jordan Mendoza: Cowboys 34, Lions 23 — Detroit is riding high after finally winning the NFC North, but this matchup screams let-me-down game after the celebrations. Dallas has been a machine at home, and the Cowboys get back on track with a clinical performance.

