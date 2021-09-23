NFL satisfied with nine of 11 taunting penalties called so far

Despite angst expressed by some players, fans and even some coaches over the new emphasis on penalizing players for taunting, NFL officials are for the most part pleased with the way referees are enforcing the rule.

The NFL has no immediate plans to request the competition committee review the matter for possible modification of enforcement, a person with knowledge of the league's plans said.

Through two weeks, 11 players received penalties for taunting. After review by the league, all but two of the penalties met the league’s criteria, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter. The individual declined to reveal which of the two incidents were incorrectly enforced.

Cracking down on taunting ranked among the new points of emphasis for this season. League officials said they don’t want to discourage celebrations, but they want to ensure that players display good sportsmanship and provide a good example at the youth level.

“We’ve had this example where one guy taunts a guy and then the guy comes back for a little payback and the next thing you know, you’ve got a big fight on your hands," Washington coach Ron Rivera, a member of the competition committee that approved the new point of emphasis, told reporters this week. "And that’s really what, to me I think, the referees are relevant for — they’re just trying to get it quieted down. And that’s really what — I mean, you can do the celebration.”

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after a play and was penalized for taunting during the first quarter at Soldier Field.

However, the flags thrown in the first two weeks have sparked confusion.

Multiple players, speaking on condition of anonymity because they did not want to face retribution for their remarks, told USA TODAY Sports that one of the most perplexing penalties stemmed from an incident in the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans game where Houston tight end Jordan Akins drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spinning the ball after a first-down catch, noting that players in other games didn’t receive penalties for the same “harmless” gesture.

Other infractions that have been handed out also have appeared mild in the eyes of many on the player and coach ranks, but not in the eyes of the referees, and that has fueled frustrations.

"It's kind of like roughing the passer. I don't think all the crews are on the same page,” New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters, referring to the situation in 2018 where a crackdown on roughing-the-passer infractions confused players and coaches given the inconsistency with which officials enforced the penalties.

In that year, after a rash of those penalties early in the season sparked outcry from players and coaches, such calls became less frequent as game day officials modified the application of the infraction. NFL officials, however, don’t envision a change in the taunting enforcements.

