NFL salary proposal might lead to ugly, MLB-style money negotiations

If football fans thought the 2020 NFL season was safe from the kind of ugly public drama that Major League Baseball endured this spring, I have some bad news.

In an attempt to make up for sizable financial losses this season, the NFL has reportedly proposed escrowing up to 35% of players' salaries, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

And the players' union... didn't respond well to the idea.

Here's what went down on Tuesday, per Pelissero:

I am told that the NFLPA informed the Board of Representatives in a call, this afternoon, that the NFL has proposed escrowing 35% of players' salaries throughout the 2020 season to account for some costs and potential lost revenue because of COVID-19. Now, how is the union responding to that? Don Davis, one of the union executives, said in a call with all players a short time ago, 'Basically, we told them to kick rocks.'

That's certainly one way to... kick off negotiations. (Sorry.)

When the league's idea caught players' attention on social media, they weren't hesitant to speak out against any pay reductions. Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and Rasul Douglas both tweeted their objections on Tuesday:

We should get a bonus if we play!!! We putting our family's at risk. https://t.co/bQI5Bp7IFB — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 7, 2020

Yeah Ishh can't go like that https://t.co/FHQ3oZZSNw — rasul (@rd32_era) July 8, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also spoke up:

Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this 😂 https://t.co/cqOuQfQvr8 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 7, 2020

The situation is eerily reminiscent of baseball's negotiations, which began with prorated pay and then turned into ugly back-and-forth mudslinging between the union, the owners, the league, and players themselves. During a global pandemic with record unemployment across the country, arguments over six- and seven-figure salaries didn't play well in the public eye - for either side.

Story continues

Right now, the NFL expects to play a full 16-game season, though the state of the league's quickly-deteriorating preseason makes everything feel a little more up in the air.

Ideally, both the NFL and the NFLPA have learned from the brutal baseball talks and will be able to reach a resolution that keeps players safe, paid, and able to play football this fall.

But that might be asking too much of 2020.

The NFL is slated to begin its regular season on Sept. 10.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL salary proposal might lead to ugly, MLB-style money negotiations originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia