NFL salary cap set for the 2021 season

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The National Football League has finally announced the salary cap for 2021 and it’s significantly lower than it was last season. This year’s cap of $182.5 million is over $15 million less than last year’s due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Stadiums were limited in capacity last year to prevent the spread of the virus and it hurt the league’s bottom line. Since the NFL paid its athletes their full 2020 salaries, this is the league’s way of recouping some of that money. Teams were hoping for the drop off to be less noticeable, though.

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA executive director, sent the following letter to players emphasizing that this will be a one-year setback and that the cap will go back to increasing in 2022 and beyond.

The Falcons did not place their franchise tag on free-agent safety Keanu Neal at Tuesday’s deadline, meaning he’s likely to play for a new team next season. To create space, the team released veteran guard James Carpenter.

Atlanta is currently $16 million over the cap and therefore, you can expect to see more cap casualties as the team prepares for the start of the new league year on March 17.

Related

Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter

Falcons not expected to use franchise tag on Keanu Neal

NFL Draft: Every No. 4 overall pick since 2000

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M

    It is the leagues first decrease in salary cap since 2011

  • Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

    A list of ways the Packers can get under the $182.5 million salary cap set by the NFL in 2021.

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • 2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5 million — Ravens have estimated $19.9 million available

    With the NFL finally setting the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million, we now have a far clearer picture of where the Baltimore Ravens stand

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Jon Gruden’s free-agent moves have not panned out very well

    The Raiders have made plenty of moves with Jon Gruden back at the helm. They haven’t gone so well. From receiver Antonio Brown (a total disaster) to a trio of players who will be gone after two years (tackle Trent Brown, safety Lamarcus Joyner, receiver Tyrell Williams), these players added in 2019 haven’t done much [more]

  • 6 top free-agent WRs Ravens should target in free agency

    With free agency right around the corner and the Baltimore Ravens needing help at wide receiver, these are the best options available.

  • How 49ers are affected by new $182.5M salary cap for 2021 NFL season

    The NFL's salary cap reportedly is set at $182.5 million.

  • List of pending free agents who Miami Dolphins have shown interest in or fit needs

    The so-called legal tampering period in the NFL, which allows teams to contact the representatives for impending free agents and negotiate contracts, begins on Monday and it’s quite clear the Miami Dolphins are going to be active.

  • Report: Packers still trying to re-sign RB Aaron Jones before start of free agency

    The Packers have eight days to get a new deal done with running back Aaron Jones, who wasn't given the franchise tag.

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

  • Watch: Jon Gruden in 2019 inadvertently makes case to keep Khalil Mack over Raiders since failed acquisitions

    Jon Gruden in 2019 makes case to keep Khalil Mack over Raiders since failed acquisitions

  • Three Professors in Alabama Placed on Leave After Photos Emerge of Them With Racist Props and Costumes

    Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave following surfaced photos of them wearing and holding racist symbols.

  • Joe Biden's German Shepherds Sent Home to Delaware After 'Biting Incident' at White House (UPDATE)

    Joe and Jill Biden’s German Shepherds have been removed from the White House and are now in Delaware after their dog Major was involved in a "biting incident."

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.