NFL salary cap: League's adjusted cap figures deliver good news for Eagles

NFL's adjusted cap figures deliver good news for Eagles

The Eagles have more room to spend under the 2021 salary cap than all but five NFL teams, according to figures released Wednesday by the NFL Network.

According to the NFL Network, the 32 teams have been notified that the league’s unadjusted cap figure for 2021 is $182.5 million.

This is a bit higher than the projected $180 million figure that had been tossed around in recent weeks but far lower than the anticipated cap of about $210 to $215 million before the pandemic shut down stadiums and dramatically reduced team revenues.

Every NFL team has an adjusted cap figure, which is that $182.5 million number plus their carry-over from 2020, and for the Eagles that figure is $206,998,775, according to NFL Network.

That means the Eagles carried over about $24.5 million in unused cap space in 2020. The Eagles, anticipating a huge cap crunch in 2021, intentionally kept as large an amount as possible unused to give them as much room as possible in 2021.

That $206,998,775 figure is 5th-highest in the NFL in 2021.

Only the Browns [$211.91 million], Jets [$210.60 million], Cowboys [$209.96 million] and Jaguars [$209.24 million] will have more cap space than the Eagles in 2021. The Patriots [$205.81 million] and Broncos [$200.81 million] are also over $200 million.

The Eagles remain well over that $207 million figure but have already trimmed their cap by about $36 million by redoing Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson’s contracts in preparation of releasing them and restructuring Darius Slay, Jason Kelce and Isaac Seumalo.

They are known to be negotiating with Brandon Graham and Lane Johnson on restructures and will also either rework or release Derrick Barnett to save additional money.

According to OverTheCap, the Eagles were about $29 million over that $207 million figure as of Wednesday morning, but that doesn't include the Kelce or Seumalo restructures, potential Graham and Johnson (or Fletcher Cox) restructures or the Barnett savings.

NFL teams have until a week from Wednesday to become cap compliant.

