NFL salary cap going up by more than $16M in 2023

The salary cap is going up in 2023 in the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million.

It was $208.2 million in 2022.

It is an increase of $16.6 million.

The cap has increased every year except for 2021, when it went down because of the 2020 pandemic season in which fans for the most part could not attend games.

In 2020, the salary cap up was $198.2 million. The COVID adjustment in 2021 was down to $182.5 million. That went up to $208.2 million this past season and will go up to $224.8 million next season.

For the Arizona Cardinals, it means they have about $14.5 million in cap space this coming offseason before making any roster moves to increase that amount.

