The NFL’s salary cap could exceed $220 million for 2023

The NFL faces plenty of challenges, but making ends meet isn’t one of them.

Via NFL Media, the 2023 salary cap could exceed $220 million per team. That’s more than $7 billion, just for the players.

Which means there will a lot more where that came from, just for the owners.

In 2022, the cap was $208 million per team.

The final number for next year will be the subject of negotiation between the league and the NFL Players Association. One of the issues relates to the lingering impact of the 2020 season, which was played largely without fans present due to the pandemic — and the financial hit resulting therefrom.

Owners meet later this month, as they do every December. In past years, the union has expressed concern regarding the cap estimates provided at that time. The lower the number given, the more likely teams will be to set spending budgets based on that number.

Regardless, things are going well, for everyone. When the cap was first introduced in 1994, it was only $34 million per team. Sooner than later, that number will hit $340 million.

