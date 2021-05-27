NFL salary cap ceiling set for 2022 season

Kyle Madson
·2 min read

The 49ers like most of the rest of the NFL were in a bit of a salary cap crunch this offseason after the cap number fell as a result of the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. A new TV deal has the cap set to rise again though, and the league and NFL Players Association have agreed to a ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

A floor has not yet been established. Last year the NFL and NFLPA initially agreed on a salary cap floor of $170 million, although it eventually climbed to $180 before the number officially settled at $182.5 million. If next year’s cap is set at the established ceiling, there could be a significant spike in spending around the NFL with the $25.7 million jump. The jump in a typical year before the pandemic was around $10 million. Getting the cap to $208.2 million nearly puts it back on track for what it would’ve been pre-pandemic.

The NFL and the NFLPA are aiming to spread the salary cap increases out over several years, which is why they opted to put the lid on an uptick for this year. There’ll be more sizable jumps coming as the new revenue rolls in.

This is great news for the 49ers who not only will see the benefit of increased cap space, but if all goes according to plan, they’ll be shedding Jimmy Garoppolo’s large cap hit just in time to extend Fred Warner and Nick Bosa while the salary cap is climbing.

There’s a long way to go before next year’s cap number is set, but San Francisco should be in great shape even if the final number is below the ceiling.

List

6 49ers offseason story lines to keep an eye on in OTAs

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for Jalen Hurd’s good health

    Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL. If Hurd can remain healthy — a big if given his 32 games [more]

  • NFL, NFLPA agree to 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million

    Last year we had a floor for the salary cap, this year we have a ceiling.

  • Cedric Maxwell: Celtics should pursue these two players this summer

    Cedric Maxwell discusses what changes he'd like to see Danny Ainge and the Celtics make this offseason, including moves for two standout players.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • NBA-Knicks' Randle says maximizing pandemic downtime fueled sensational season

    Julius Randle said that instead of being discouraged by the seemingly endless COVID-19 lockdown, the New York Knicks' forward seized on the opportunity to fine-tune his physical and mental game, changes he said led to his MVP-caliber season. The 26-year-old emerged from the time off better than ever, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists to lift the long-suffering Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013, a feat few saw coming. "I was able to make great use of my time," Randle told Reuters about his extended time away from the court, which was made longer by the fact the Knicks did not qualify to play inside the NBA bubble last season.

  • Beginner's puck: Rookies making early impact in NHL playoffs

    For all the talk about how much playoff experience goes into winning the Stanley Cup and the guys with gray in their beards who have been there before, rookies are stealing the show early in this NHL postseason. Three rookie goaltenders have won a game, the defending Stanley Cup champions are getting major production from a rookie forward and the likely rookie of the year has found his groove after a rocky start. From New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Carolina’s Alex Nedeljkovic and Florida’s Spencer Knight making saves to Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov scoring goals, the first round is proving to be something of a rookie showcase.

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. However, Porzingis was not suspended and will not be forced to miss time during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • LeBron James with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • NHL roundup: Jets prevail in triple OT to sweep Oilers

    Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.