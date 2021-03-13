Which NFL salary cap casualties should interest the Dolphins?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The start of free agency is always quite the firestorm for the NFL. After a few weeks of silence on the sports landscape, the opening bell of the league calendar year serves as the league’s return to prominence in sports headlines. And the 2021 edition of free agency will be no different — with potentially even more seismic changes happening across the league as teams dance around the dynamics of a reduced salary cap due to revenue sharing losses.

With the salary cap set at $182.5M, man teams have already started the process of trimming surplus salary and, in some cases, cutting down on starting players who are simply too costly to keep in the picture.

For the Miami Dolphins, this could serve as a catalyst for some extra additions to the roster — in a time in which Miami feels on the cusp of a breakthrough amid their rebuilding process.

Which street free agents (veterans cut from their existing contracts before the terms expired) should Miami be most interested in?

Some names that jump out include:

The challenge, of course, is these players are likely perceived as having plenty left in the tank and finding any of the four as a “bargain buy” is unlikely. Injuries played a hand in the regression we saw from Brown in 2020, whereas Coleman is a victim of signing in Detroit to play for Matt Patricia at a premium dollar amount — just to see Patricia canned and the Lions not willing to pay the rest of his contract. Alexander’s cut was strictly financials based (the Saints started the offseason over $100M over the cap) and the same can presumably be said for Turner, who missed nearly half the season in 2020 with a groin injury and was scheduled to make $11.5M next year.

Miami would undoubtedly welcome upgrades to all four position groups: wide receiver, interior offensive line, nickel cornerback and linebacker.

But do the Dolphins feel any is the unquestioned answer to what ails them at any of the four spots? If so, then you can start to build the case to pursue any of the four for what it would presumably cost to sign them based on their age, recent contributions and past contracts. Miami has plenty of options with standard free agents, too — but those negotiations can’t begin until Monday and the contracts can’t be signed until Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Dolphins have interest in former Miami Hurricanes LB Denzel Perryman

    Report: Dolphins have interest in former Hurricanes LB Denzel Perryman

  • Trey Lance Pro Day draws several GMs, head coaches

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance got a good turnout of NFL decision makers at his Pro Day workout on Friday. Among those reported to attend were Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes, Panthers General Manager [more]

  • Yankees takeaways from Friday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, including another scoreless outing from Jameson Taillon

    Jameson Taillon has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings this spring - he tossed 2.2 shutout innings in the Yankees' 4-2 win over the Tigers on Friday.

  • This is one of the challenging parts of free agency. And it will confront the Dolphins

    A Miami Dolphins 6-pack on a Friday, a day when Miami signed a new punter (ex-Carolina Panther Michael Palardy):

  • Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply

    Governors largely cheered President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, but the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots. The top health official in California said the nation's most populous state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon planned to make essential workers and younger adults with disabilities eligible by May 1, not the broader population, and said Friday it wouldn't change that timeline without firmer supply commitments.

  • After saying its basketball season was over, Duke could still play in the NCAA tournament

    Just how long is a coronavirus quarantine?

  • Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

    When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins. Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, [more]

  • Exploring the Miami Dolphins’ inside linebacker options and who makes sense for the team

    By parting ways with pricey Kyle Van Noy, the Dolphins have created a void that otherwise didn’t necessarily need to be filled: the inside linebacker spot next to Jerome Baker.

  • Man charged in Capitol riot plot to be released from jail

    A man charged with conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Friday after challenging the strength of the evidence against him. The decision is a serious blow for prosecutors, who fought to keep Thomas Caldwell locked up, calling him a a threat to the community and major player in the Oath Keepers' plot to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. expressed concerns with Caldwell's conduct, but noted that Caldwell did not enter the Capitol and said there is no direct evidence that Caldwell plotted in advance to do so.

  • What does Cam Newton's return mean for Patriots' team-building approach?

    With Cam Newton back with the Patriots on an incentive-laden one-year deal, Phil Perry explains what this means for the organization's roster-building approach this offseason.

  • Rodney Harrison has strong take on Patriots reportedly re-signing Cam Newton

    Rodney Harrison explains why he doesn't think re-signing veteran quarterback Cam Newton is a good move by the Patriots.

  • Trent Brown trade could be the calm before a vengeful Bill Belichick storm

    The Trent Brown trade might only be the tip of the iceberg to Bill Belichick's 2021 revenge tour.

  • Ron Rivera describes some of the issues with Dwayne Haskins' work ethic

    Washington's head coach reveals part of his experience in dealing with Dwayne Haskins' inconsistent work ethic.

  • Mock Draft watch: Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

    Mock Draft watch: Maurice Jones-Drew's 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0

  • Report: Mark Ingram agrees to a one-year, $3 million deal with Houston Texans

    Mark Ingram and David Johnson will hold down the backfield in Houston.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

    The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the company's business in Iran, a ruling said on Friday. But the judge provisionally allowed parts of an expert's report that Meng's team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevance, the ruling showed. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • David Benavidez shrugs off missing out on Canelo sweepstakes ahead of Ronald Ellis bout

    David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”