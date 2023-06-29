The NFL is sacrificing its own players at the altar of gambling greed

On June 28, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that several NFL players are expected to receive season-long suspensions for violations of the league’s gambling policy. We don’t know all of those names yet, but we now know that Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been suspended for the first games of the 2023 season for such a violation.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

He was not the last.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

In his statement, Petit-Frere said that the standards held by the NFL in these matters was unclear. There appears to be a lot of that going around. Though several players have been suspended for these alleged violations, it was only on April 19 that the league released a statement confirming its involvement with the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising. The Coalition was touted as “a voluntary association of sports leagues and media entities committed to doing their part to help ensure a responsible approach to sports betting advertising.”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Consisting of the National Football League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, NASCAR, National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, NBCUniversal, and FOX, the Coalition “has committed to implement and maintain consumer protection policies consistent with the following six principles:”

Sports Betting Should be Marketed Only to Adults of Legal Betting Age

Sports Betting Advertising Should Not Promote Irresponsible or Excessive Gambling or Degrade the Consumer Experience

Sports Betting Advertisements Should Not Be Misleading

Sports Betting Advertisements Should Be In Good Taste

Publishers Should Have Appropriate Internal Reviews of Sports Betting Advertising

Publishers Should Review Consumer Complaints Pertaining to Sports Betting Advertising

Two days later, the NFL had another press release to put out. It involved the suspension of five players for various violations of the league’s gambling policy.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season. These players are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown. The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility. A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.

Advertisement

The league may say that the gambling policies are reviewed with players and team staffs every season, but if the people at risk for suspensions don’t understand what constitutes a violation, what’s the point of the process?

Perhaps the point from the NFL’s side is to appear as proactive as possible regarding gambling, because the NFL wants as much gambling revenue as possible while still appearing aboveboard in the entire matter.

In August 2021, the league announced agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory. This after announcing agreements with sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel that April.

“We are pleased to announce this select group as Approved Sportsbook Operators,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Business Development for the NFL. “Along with our three Official Sports Betting Partners, this group of operators will help the League to engage fans in responsible and innovative ways this season as the sports betting landscape continues to evolve.”

Advertisement

Put simply, the NFL is trying to generate as much money as possible from these partnerships, with the obvious understanding that they can’t put a stink on the league from an integrity perspective.

When Pete Rozelle suspended Paul Hornung in 1963 for violations of the gambling policy, it was a very different world. Any hint of gambling brought an ardent and attendant fear that professional football would be overrun by those looking to compromise the purity of competition, Packers head coach Vince Lombardi told Hornung to “stay at the foot of the cross.” Hornung was not asked to do so at a time when the NFL had removed the cross, and replaced it with a sports book.

So, it is easy to assume that the NFL’s sudden and startling enforcement of these issues is a counter to the inevitable questions that come with these partnerships. The inverse example might be Major League Baseball, which was a cesspool of fixed plays and games in the late 1800s and early 1900s. When the Black Sox were banned for life after fixing the 1919 World Series, new Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis exacted such a harsh punishment because he wanted there to be no question about the game’s aboveboard status.

It didn’t quite go that way (ask Pete Rose about it), but the perception beat reality for a long time.

Advertisement

Similarly, the NFL is looking to balance a heavy involvement with gambling while putting forth a perception of purity. And if it has to sacrifice its own people, no matter how large or small the infraction, it appears to be perfectly comfortable in doing just that.

You can bet that these suspensions — warranted or not; fair or not — will continue.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire