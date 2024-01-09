NFL sack-leader T.J. Watt shouts-out those who made it ‘possible’

The NFL regular season has come to an end with another notch in the belt of Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

With 19 sacks, Watt is again the league’s sack leader for the third of four seasons. He’s the first player in history to do so in three separate seasons (2020, 2021, 2023).

Football is the ultimate team sport, and Watt couldn’t have done it alone.

“Not possible without my coaches and teammates,” Watt posted yesterday on X.

Despite having better overall statistics than his defensive counterpart Myles Garrett, Garrett remains the overwhelming favorite to win 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. A panel of Associated Press sportswriters decides the winner, and while it’s an individual award, they often take into account the overall team and defense.

Unfortunately, this could lead Watt to be runner-up, as the Cleveland Browns finished the regular season as the best defense in the league and dominated all season long.

DraftKings Sportsbook reflects odds for Garrett at -200 and Watt at +210.

It’s not set in stone that Garrett will be named Defensive Player of the Year, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for Watt. It’s not right, but as they say: It is what it is.

DPOY and league-wide honors will be announced at the NFL Honors Ceremony on February 8.

Not possible without my coaches and teammates‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/GmYrsO79Z8 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire