NFL sack-leader Myles Garrett returns to practice for Browns, expected full load vs Raiders

On Wednesday and Thursday, Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice as he was nursing an ankle injury. On Friday, he was back at practice and all indications are that he will start against the Raiders on Sunday.

“He’s ready to go. He was limited a couple plays off, making sure we’re keeping tabs on him but he’s ready to go,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski over a media conference call. Stefanski added that he has known throughout the week that Garrett would be able to go.

“I’m going to do my best to make his day as long as possible,” Garrett said of Jon Gruden in his Friday video conference call.

The Raiders got Trent Brown back on the practice field on Friday, which would suggest he is expected to play in the game.

Backup right tackle Sam Young has been limited all week with a knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. He was replaced by Brandon Parker.

Obviously, the Raiders would love to have Brown back for the game, and if not, at least have Young.

Either way, Garrett will be looking to feast. The elite pass rusher leads the NFL with nine sacks this season and has had at least one sack in six straight games.

