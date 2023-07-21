How can NFL running backs recoup their value in the next CBA? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald hop on You Pod to Win the Game to discuss the current situation surrounding NFL running backs and their contract negotiations, and debate if the NFLPA can help running backs to recoup their value in the next CBA negotiations.

Video Transcript

[INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC PLAYING]

CHARLES ROBINSON: We've talked about it before, the whole running back discourse that's been going on, right, this idea that, man, running backs can't get paid, and, like, what's the problem? You and I've dissected it a little bit. You've got Austin Ekeler. He wants owners to speak to, why are running backs not getting paid in the league? You've got Derrick Henry saying, at this point, just take the running back position out of the game. OK. All right. Like, really, come on, man.

I think people are looking for legitimate fixes, and I think you and I came up with a pretty legitimate fix. I think the NFLPA, the next CBA negotiation, I believe what's going to happen is the NFL owners are, once again, going to revisit the idea of expanding the number of games that get played. There will be interest in going to 18 games. When the NFL owners push for 18, if you feel like, as a union, and players, you're going to lose that, you should make the entire negotiation about expanding the schedule yet again all about eliminating the franchise tag permanently, and all about eliminating the fifth-year option permanently, and then, at the very least, it makes it harder for the NFL to weaponize a cheap tag on players like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley.

Right now, Zack Martin is pissed off, because there's a couple of guards making more money than him, which shouldn't be happening in the NFL. Zack Martin is arguably the best offensive lineman in the league, OK? So, there's always going to be aggrieved parties, when it comes to the salary scale. You can't figure out a way to single out just the running back position, because other players will bitch. They'll go, well, what about us? You know, what about me? You know, I am performing above and beyond. Why do we only carve out this special rule for the running backs to force the league to pay them?

No, you have to address it collectively, and the easiest way to address this collectively is to take away the franchise tag, which all players will be happy with, and then eliminate that fifth-year option for rookie contracts, and just make it, you know what, you've got running backs for four years. There's no franchise tag after that. That means guys are going to be hitting free agency at 25, they're going to be hitting free agency at 26, and they're going to have more leverage and less carries on their body at a time where they can ultimately contribute.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah, you should have argued for the franchise tag versus the 17th game, and now you have no leverage, like, really at all, except to go for an 18th game.

CHARLES ROBINSON: As Saquon Barkley said, correctly, it is what it is. We'll see if these guys are willing to hold out in the preseason, and maybe even regular season games, and then we can talk about it.