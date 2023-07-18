NFL running backs react on Twitter to Saquon Barkley news

Kevin McGuire
Monday was a big day in NFL transaction news as Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants were unable to come to terms on a new contract by the deadline. That leaves Barkley forced to play the 2023 season on the team’s franchise tag this year, but the possibility of a holdout could linger as training camp start dates approach.

Barkley was not the only NFL running back to fail to come to terms on a new deal with his team, but he was the most notable. The Las Vegas Raiders failed to reach a deal with Josh Jacobs and the Dallas Cowboys did the same with Tony Pollard. These developments caused quite a reaction from the NFL community, specifically the running backs around the league who saw their position’s importance attacked by NFL analysts in the media.

Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter following the Barkley news on Monday afternoon and evening.

Saquon Barkley reacts

Once the deadline passed, Saquon Barkley posted this short message seemingly suggesting his disappointment in the situation, while also perhaps understanding the reality of it all. The Giants invested heavily in franchise quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this offseason, making this standoff with Barkley a bit more likely to come of age. And now, following the deadline to reach a new deal, here we sit.

NFL draft analyst weighs in on importance of running back

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller created a bit of a wave of reaction from NFL running backs with his thoughts on how to handle the running back position as a franchise. And in his defense, this does seem to align with how many NFL franchises approach the running back position, one that has a notoriously short life compared to other positions in the NFL. But that didn’t sit too well with some of the NFL’s top running backs who were undoubtedly paying attention to what was happening with their fellow running backs in the league.

Derrick Henry comes to the defense of Barkley

Miller’s analysis of the position did not sit well with Derrick Henrey, one of the top running backs in the NFL. Henry said he will go to bat for every running back around the league fighting to get paid respectfully, including Barkley.

Another former Big Ten RB chimes in

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor also sounded off on Miller’s analysis. The Indianapolis Colts star should be watching closely what is happening right now, because a year from now he could be in a similar situation with his contract coming up on an expiration date. Taylor logged plenty of miles when at Wisconsin and he continues to do that in the NFL. He could be falling right into the same pattern Miller has suggested be the way to go with running backs.

Najee Harris standing in solidarity with NFL running back community

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris echoed the sentiments of Derrick Henry (also from Alabama) by suggesting history shows the importance of the running back position. However, this is a point that is countered frequently by NFL analysts watching the game today. We’ll get to that point shortly.

Another NFL RB supporting his brothers

Chalk up another NFL running back not particularly happy with the assessment of Miller. Austin Ekeler retweeted Miller’s analysis and threw it straight into the garbage bin with his reaction.

Christian McCaffrey reacts to the NFL deadline news

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey reacted to the NFL deadline news by saying it was wild that three of the league’s top players, regardless of position, couldn’t net a new deal. McCaffrey is among the highest-paid running backs in the league, and he won’t become a free agent until 2026, but he is watching these headlines closely as well knowing it could easily happen to him soon enough.

ESPN's Emmanuel Acho tells NFL running backs to get real

You have to hand it to Emmanuel Acho, someone who played in the league. He certainly wasn’t afraid to come right out and drop a truth bomb on the NFL running back community. Acho noted the importance of the running game by recent Super Bowl winners in an era of passing attacks becoming stronger and stronger, and the rules of the game allowing for that transformation.

What do you think about this development at the next level for running backs? Is Barkley in danger of never getting a big pay day again? Or should the Giants have invested more in the former Penn State star? Or could he be lining up for a free agent splash in the next offseason?

