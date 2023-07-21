For NFL Running Backs, There’s Nothing Fun About Being Fungible

While it’s difficult to determine exactly when the phrase first dug its hooks into the American psyche, 2006 was arguably a breakout year for the five-word semantic shrug, “It is what it is.” As the late William Safire once observed, the surrender tautology arguably got its most vigorous airing-out in February of that year, when it was deployed by a spokesman for Vice President Dick Cheney before Britney Spears had a crack at it on the very same day. (Whether you accidentally shoot your friend in the face with a 28-gauge shotgun or get caught zooming down the PCH with an infant on your lap, “it is what it is” is the Swiss Army knife of damage control.)

On Monday, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley posted the five words to his Twitter account, where they seemed to express a sort of bone-weary resignation. The 26-year-old, who last season churned out 1,312 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries, had failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with the Giants, which meant that he’d have to play out the 2023 season under the $10.1 million franchise tender. The market had spoken, and Barkley had heard more than enough.

If Barkley’s initial tweet was redolent of the brand of passive fatalism that’s been hardwired into the phrase, his subsequent thoughts on the matter have been far more active (and aggro). During an appearance on The Money Matters, a podcast helmed by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, Barkley said his leverage with the Giants amounts to his willingness to say “f–k you” to the front office (and, by extension, his teammates) by holding out for the season.

At the time Barkley made his remarks, his holdout stance was technically a hypothetical, as he recorded the interview back on July 11. But given his present situation, the star’s words (“You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.”) are only the latest indication that the NFL running back market has crashed through the subbasement.

Barkley’s frustration was amplified by a post from Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who on Monday tweeted, “At this point, just take the RB position out the game then.” Henry’s message was a rejoinder to a tweet from ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, who’d characterized the NFL’s mercenary draft-and-replace strategy in the starkest terms.

As Miller and many other observers see it, the system isn’t designed to reward running backs for their production. Knowing full well that they can almost always squeeze out the most value from backs with rookie deals, owners and GMs are running the sprockets off the younger guys, only to slap the league-low franchise tag on them as soon as the clock runs out on that initial deal. This, of course, makes good business sense, but it’s an absolute travesty when you’re a feature back in the NFL.

Early success is rarely rewarded with a second, long-term deal, largely because running backs wear out faster than iPhone batteries—see the above statement re bleeding all the juice out of rookie contracts—but also because the game has [d]evolved past the necessity of rostering an Emmitt Smith or an Earl Campbell. Platooning three backs making the league minimum makes more sense than breaking out $90 million for Ezekiel Elliott—whose 2019 contract with Dallas included $50 million in guaranteed money and a $7.5 million signing bonus. Elliott, who turned 27 last month, has been given the Logan’s Run/Menudo treatment; with veterans set to report to training camp just four days from now, the third-highest rushing leader in Cowboys history is still a free agent.

Merely from an aesthetic standpoint, the RB situation sucks eggs; after all, nothing is more exciting than watching a premiere back smash through a hole in the line before teleporting his way 30 yards downfield. But as longtime NFL agent Leigh Steinberg says, the reality is that GMs have designated “four exalted positions”—on the hard-to-find, impossible-to-let-go continuum are quarterbacks, blind-side offensive tackles, shutdown corners and edge rushers—which are considered the most indispensable for today’s brand of football.

Since the economics and the playbook have conspired to strip running backs of their superstar status, it’s not clear if Barkley and fellow tag evaders like Josh Jacobs have much recourse beyond either accepting their lot or pulling a Le’Veon Bell. (Arguably the greatest Steelers running back who didn’t respond to the name “Franco,” Bell sat out the entire 2018 season after refusing a $14.5 million franchise tender—a decision he says he now regrets.) For his part, Steinberg believes the place where players can make the most forceful argument for their value is between the hash marks.

“In order to reestablish the status in your value, you have to lay out statistically the measure of your worth,” Steinberg said in a recent phone interview. “All it takes is one running back to make the argument … and thereby break the mold.”

While the system is stacked against running backs, it’s not as if there’s no give in the NFL’s prevailing worldview. Not all that long ago, the flinty three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust types would grumble about how there are three things that can happen when you pass, and “two of them are bad.” Even the most wizened football geezer knows not to talk like that in public anymore, and as was demonstrated by last year’s wide receiver market, GMs and coaches can have a change of heart if a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams goes up for bid. (The franchise tag for wideouts is $19.7 million.)

As a practical matter, Steinberg notes that the Giants wouldn’t be too broken up if Barkley sits out camp, if only because most teams “would prefer that their backs not take a lot of hits in August.” That’s a rare instance where the ever-looming specter of injury can work to the advantage of both sides. A cool-down period may ensure that cooler heads will prevail in East Rutherford, even if the game seems dead set on leaving guys like Barkley behind.





