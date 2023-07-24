NFL running backs band together to address position's reduced financial muscle

A group of star NFL running backs gathered for a video meeting Saturday night to address what they see is a disturbing trend impacting the top players at their position.

Organized by Austin Ekeler of Los Angeles Chargers, the Zoom gathering included Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and other big names as they discussed several recent incidents of NFL teams taking a hard line on giving established running backs big-money contracts.

"Right now it's just talking," Chubb told reporters at Cleveland Browns camp on Sunday. "There's really nothing we can do. We're kind of handcuffed with the situation. … But the biggest thing is that we’re at a position where our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run from 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they're going to say you're probably worn down. That's the biggest thing that I took from it."

Browns running back Nick Chubb ran for a career-high 1,525 yards last year -- his fourth consecutive season of 1,000 yards or more.

During the past couple months, several of the game's best backs have had trouble reaching deals with teams for what they feel is fair-market value. Two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley of the Giants and reigning NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs of the Raiders failed to strike long-term agreements after being designated with their teams' franchise tags. Meanwhile, free agent backs Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott remain unsigned as training camps prepare to open.

"We're definitely in a tough situation, running backs as a whole," Chubb said.

The prevailing opinion among NFL teams, according to the running backs, is that they have a limited shelf life and are fairly easy to replace if they get hurt or become less effective.

"I feel like that's a myth in a way," Chubb said. "I think everyone's different. You can't say wear and tear just as a whole of every running back because Derrick Henry, how many yards has he had and he's still rolling. I feel good. I think we're really the only position that that matters. You can see receivers who have been hurt and it's in every situation of they’re getting hurt, injury-prone or anything. They only say that with running backs."

