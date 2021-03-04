NFL rumors: Zach Wilson's top receiver to meet with 49ers virtually

Report: 49ers to meet with Milne, Wilson's top BYU receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers seem set at the top of their receiver corps with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel but certainly could use more depth. So, what about targeting who caught the most passes from one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 draft?

It appears that's exactly what the 49ers are doing. The Draft Wire's Justin Melo reported Wednesday that the 49ers are one of nine teams -- along with the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks -- that will meet virtually with BYU's Dax Milne.

One guy I want to talk about is BYU's Dax Milne. While watching Zach Wilson, it was Milne who came down with a lot of those big plays (70-1188-8 in 2020).



Milne will meet virtually with the #Patriots, #Bills #Washington, #49ers, #Broncos, #Colts, #Chargers, #Jaguars & #Seahawks. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 4, 2021

Milne, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, had a great connection with quarterback Zach Wilson as a junior. He finished the season with 70 receptions for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. Milne averaged 17.0 yards per reception.

The Utah native arrived at BYU as a walk-on and turned into a legitimate NFL prospect. Milne has strong hands and runs crisp routes.

Dax Milne with the filthiest of double-moves. pic.twitter.com/ZLasxGuJZA — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 27, 2020

The 49ers' No. 3 receiver, Kendrick Bourne, is slated to be a free agent and might have played his last game in Santa Clara. Addressing the position with a veteran in free agency or later in the draft with a prospect like Milne would make a lot of sense.

