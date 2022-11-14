NFL rumors: Zach Ertz expected to miss 49ers-Cardinals game with knee injury

Report: Cards' Ertz not expected to play vs. 49ers in Mexico originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will be down at least one offensive weapon next week when they face off against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Tight end Zach Ertz was carted off the field with a knee injury in Arizona's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and is expected to miss "multiple weeks," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported after the game, citing a source.

The 49ers and Cardinals will travel to Mexico City in Week 11 for an NFC West showdown on "Monday Night Football."

Arizona's record stands at 4-6 after beating the Rams, putting them in third place in the divisional standings behind San Francisco (4-4 before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4 after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10).

And as the 49ers Faithful know, the battle for control of the NFC West is hard fought year in and year out. But so far this season, the 49ers have yet to lose to a divisional rival.

Their task to keep that streak alive next week could be easier with Ertz off the field, as the tight end leads the Cardinals in receptions, targets and touchdowns.

Additionally, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury against the Cardinals on Sunday, and its severity will have divisional implications for the 49ers as well.

Sean McVay said he doesn't have an update on Cooper Kupp's ankle injury.



McVay said he hasn't talked to the medical staff, but said, "It didn't look good. It didn't sound good."

The Cardinals already were down a starting quarterback against the Rams on Sunday as Kyler Murray sat out with a hamstring injury. While his status for next week is still unknown, the 49ers can count on a shorthanded Arizona offense regardless.

And as the team looks to make a second-half push for the NFL playoffs, San Francisco can use all the divisional help they can get.

