NFL rumors: Yannick Ngakoue, Raiders 'close to deal' in free agency

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
Report: Ngakoue, Raiders 'close to deal' in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders appear close to adding a star pass rusher.

Yannick Ngakoue and the Raiders are "close to a deal," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources.

This story will be updated ...

