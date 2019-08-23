NFL rumors: WR Justin Hunter to work out with Patriots, several other teams

The New England Patriots will be among the teams to work out wide receiver Justin Hunter as Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season approaches.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that Hunter will have workouts with several clubs, mostly from the AFC.

Former Steelers WR Justin Hunter is healthy from a torn labrum and is conducting a series of team workouts: Jets, Redskins, Texans, Patriots and Ravens, per source. Freakish athlete would give team vertical depth for Week 1. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 23, 2019

Hunter was a second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2013 but has battled injury throughout his career. He has missed 20 games over the last two seasons, and he's played more than 12 matchups in just one of his six NFL seasons. Hunter tallied seven receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Steelers over the last two years. He has career totals of 85 receptions, 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Patriots all of a sudden are deep at wide receiver with Josh Gordon getting reinstated from his suspension and Demaryius Thomas returning to practice after suffering a torn Achilles injury in December. New England doesn't have a ton of deep threats at the position, however, so Hunter's skill set certainly is intriguing.

The Patriots will conclude their preseason schedule next Thursday when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. New England opens its Super Bowl title defense Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

