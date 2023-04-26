NFL rumors: Willie Snead, 49ers agree to one-year contract

Report: 49ers bring back vet WR Snead on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly are bringing back one of their 2022 offensive depth pieces for the 2023 NFL season.

San Francisco and veteran wide receiver Willie Snead have agreed to a one-year contract, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday, citing a league source.

During his '22 campaign with the 49ers, Snead spent most of his time on the practice squad but suited up for four games. He logged 30 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams, though he didn't catch a pass.

The 30-year-old receiver previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers before San Francisco signed the former undrafted free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

In his first two NFL seasons with the Saints in 2015 and '16, Snead recorded back-to-back 800-plus-yard seasons. He hasn't caught a touchdown pass in a game since 2020 with the Ravens, however.

With the 49ers' Chris Conley addition earlier this month, San Francisco will have plenty of wideouts to choose from when crafting its 53-man roster this offseason.

And, as the 49ers Faithful know all too well, plenty of depth always is a good thing.

