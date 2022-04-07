Wide receiver Marcus Johnson, 49ers agree to contract, per agency

Jennifer Lee Chan
·2 min read
Agency: 49ers agree to terms with receiver Marcus Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers agreed to terms with wide receiver Marcus Johnson on Thursday, per his representation.

The 27-year-old receiver spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March of 2018. Johnson was subsequently on the Indianapolis Colts that September, where he played through the 2020 season.

Johnson spent his sixth season with the Tennessee Titans, where he only appeared in seven games due to a hamstring injury that kept him off the field for the first four weeks of the season.

After Johnson’s third start of the season in Week 11, the receiver was placed back on injured reserve after aggravating the injury. It was a disappointing turn to the season that followed a five-reception, 100-yard performance in the Titans' win over the Saints in Week 10.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound receiver attended the University of Texas and entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, where he spent most of the season on the practice squad in Philadelphia. Johnson was a member of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.

The addition of Johnson is consistent with the 49ers' offseason theme of adding players that will contribute on special teams.

Johnson was on the field for nine kick returns for the Titans, averaging 19.9 yards per return. Over his six-year career, Johnson has appeared in 41 games, recording 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

