NFL Rumors: Why Tom Brady chose Bucs over Chargers in free agency

Tom Brady reportedly had two serious suitors Tuesday after he announced he's leaving the New England Patriots, and both were willing to pay him.

But the deciding factor in Brady choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Los Angeles Chargers apparently wasn't money -- or which offense was a better fit.

During an interview Tuesday on NFL Network, NFL Media's Jim Trotter reported that "family considerations" led Brady to agree to play in Tampa Bay instead of Los Angeles.

"Everything I've been led to believe is that it's not about money, it's not about personnel or any of that. It's simply about family considerations," Trotter said.

"Tom has a son in New York and doesn't want to be that far from him being on the other coast. So ... (the Chargers) expect him to stay on the East Coast."

Brady's and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, own real estate in Manhattan, and the Brady clan reportedly set up shop in New York shortly after the 2019 season ended.

The 42-year-old quarterback has stressed the importance of having family time during recent Patriots offseasons, so it's not surprising he chose Tampa Bay (three-hour flight from New York) over L.A. (six-hour flight).

Of course, it probably helps that the Bucs boast talented offensive weapons -- Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate, to name a few -- a player-friendly head coach in Bruce Arians and ample cap space.

The Chargers had their own appeal -- they're moving into a new stadium in 2020 and also are deep at pass-catcher, while Brady has relatives in Southern California, as well -- but it sounds like Brady is putting immediate family first.

