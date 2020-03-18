NFL rumors: Why Ted Karras chose Dolphins despite two-year offer from Patriots

New England Patriots center Ted Karras is betting on himself.

Karras reportedly has agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $4 million. It's a nice raise from his $720,000 base salary with the Patriots in 2019.

The Patriots offered Karras a longer contract, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, but the 27-year-old offensive lineman is banking on a strong 2020 season raising his value entering free agency in 2021.

Ted Karras had a higher two-year offer from Patriots, per NFL sources, but opted for a starting job with Dolphins on a one-year, $4M deal with thought it would be better opportunity to reset his market next offseason and build on what he showed as a 15-game starter — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2020

This isn't a bad bet by Karras. He became a valuable member of the Patriots offense last season when starting center David Andrews was lost for the entire 2019 campaign after being hospitalized for blood clots.

Karras gave up only two sacks and was penalized just three times while playing in 16 of the Patriots' 17 games last season, including the AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. If Karras has a similarly productive (or better) 2020 season for the Dolphins, he could really cash in as an unrestricted free agent next March.

The Dolphins have been busy in free agency since the legal tampering period started Monday. In addition to Karras, they also reportedly have contract agreements with Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, among others.

