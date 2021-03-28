NFL Rumors: Why Patriots are 'not pursuing' Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Report claims Patriots are 'not pursuing' Jimmy G; here's why originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sure sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the future, and the New England Patriots sure would make sense as a landing spot for the veteran quarterback.

The latest report suggests otherwise, however. According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are "not pursuing" Garoppolo in a potential trade, and no reunion is expected between New England and its 2014 draft pick for the "foreseeable future."

#Patriots are not pursuing #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. Cap space isn’t there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is flush with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2021

Schultz's report comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter insisted the 49ers have no plans to trade Garoppolo despite trading up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, where many expect them to take a quarterback.

But we've also heard reports that the Patriots still have interest in Garoppolo despite bringing Cam Newton back and that the 49ers may be bluffing to try to drive up the asking price for a potential trade.

So, who to believe? As our Tom E. Curran pointed out Friday, any report that San Francisco plans to keep Garoppolo should be taken with a grain of salt after similar reports that Jimmy G. wasn't going anywhere prior to the 2017 NFL trade deadline.

It's possible there's truth on both sides of the coin, however.

Garoppolo is under contract through 2022, so the 49ers may draft a QB like Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or Trey Lance at No. 3 and have him back up Garoppolo for at least a year before revisiting Jimmy G.'s future next offseason.

From the Patriots' perspective, it may make sense to wait until after this season -- when the 49ers could trade or outright release Garoppolo -- to pursue the 29-year-old rather than take on his $26.4 million cap hit in 2021.

So, Patriots fans expecting Garoppolo to start for New England this fall may not want to get their hopes up. But the possibility of him returning to Foxboro one day still should be on the table.