NFL rumors: Why NFL exec views Titans as best on-field fit for Tom Brady in free agency

Tom Brady's free agency continues to dominate NFL headlines, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

It's not often a quarterback of Brady's caliber, much less a six-time Super Bowl champion, is able to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent. Brady has never been a free agent in his 20-year NFL career, and it must be tempting to at least see what kind of interest is out there. It's always nice to be courted.

Brady has spent his entire career with the Patriots and enjoyed unprecedented success, but New England isn't the only good option for him if he hits free agency. One league executive explained to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler why the Tennessee Titans are the ideal fit for Brady.

One team exec said the Titans were the best on-field fit based on their play-action offense, bulldozer running back Derrick Henry and their athletic pass-catchers, particularly at tight end, a Brady necessity.

The Titans went 7-3 to finish the regular season when Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback in Week 7. Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game after upset playoff wins on the road against Brady's Patriots and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. Tannehill, like Brady, can become an unrestricted free agent later this month.

Brady, if healthy (he reportedly battled multiple injuries last season), is still better than Tannehill, even though the legendary QB will be 43 years old on Week 1 of the 2020 season.

And, as mentioned above, Tennessee could surround Brady with a nice arsenal of offensive weapons. Running back Derrick Henry (also a UFA) is at the top of the list after leading the league in rushing yards last season. Rookie wideout A.J. Brown led the Titans in receiving yards and shows the potential of being a star player in the near future. Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are quality wide receivers, too. Titans tight ends Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker and Anthony Firkser also provide solid production and depth at a key position. Tennessee's offensive line is a pretty solid unit as well.

Let's not forget the head coach. Mike Vrabel has spent two seasons in charge of the Titans, and he obviously knows Brady well from being teammates for almost a decade in New England.

If Brady's priority in free agency is to find the best place to win games, the Titans are among the better fits for him. The Titans were very close to reaching the Super Bowl this past season, and if Brady leads the offense and other tweaks are made to the roster, Tennessee would be among the favorites to win the AFC during the 2020 campaign.

