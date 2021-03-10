NFL Rumors: Why Kenny Golladay to Patriots in free agency seems unlikely

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Darren Hartwell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Breer: Don't expect Golladay to sign with Pats in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Several talented pass-catchers are set to hit NFL free agency on March 17. The Patriots are in the market for pass-catchers. But might they have to consider which players actually want to come to New England?

The MMQB's Albert Breer addressed that topic Tuesday as it pertains to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who avoided the Detroit Lions' franchise tag ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"I'd be shocked if Kenny Golladay signs with the Patriots," Breer said on NBC Sports Boston, as seen in the video above. " ... Based on the way things went in the end in Detroit, I'd be pretty surprised if Kenny Golladay wanted to latch back onto a Patriots-connected program."

Patriots Talk Podcast: Does Trent Brown make the Patriots better in 2021? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Golladay spent two-plus seasons with Matt Patricia before the Lions fired their head coach in November 2020, and there have been reports he didn't connect with his players very well while trying to implement his version of the "Patriot Way."

Patricia reportedly is back in New England on Belichick's staff, which in Breer's view could drive away a player like Golladay who may be looking for a fresh start.

In fact, Breer wonders if players on other teams with coaching ties to the Patriots -- like Will Fuller V on the Houston Texans before Bill O'Brien's firing -- may think twice about signing in New England, as well.

"With somebody like Will Fuller, does it hurt you because of what he just went through in Houston? And it's not that he has anything against Bill Belichick, but if you had that experience, do you want to go to the place that created the culture that you just lived through?

"That may not be totally fair to the Patriots. There could be guys who played with the Giants (with Joe Judge) or Dolphins (with Brian Flores) who had different experiences than that. But I certainly think that's something you have to get around, especially with the perception out there that Tom Brady was an awfully big part of what was going on here the last 20 years and it wasn't the culture that carried them to championships."

Perry: What Trent Brown trade means for Thuney, Pats' o-line

The Patriots also don't have a quarterback locked in for 2021, which could deter pass-catchers seeking a reliable passer. But if New England can acquire a legitimate QB (Jimmy Garoppolo, perhaps?) in the near future, Belichick's track record of success could convince free agents to come to Foxboro and compete for a playoff spot.

Breer also added that "money talks:" The Patriots have the third-most cap space in the NFL this offseason (roughly $65 million prior to acquiring Trent Brown) and could hand out significant deals in free agency.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agents 2021: Could Patriots target any of these players not franchise tagged?

    Which of the players not franchise tagged could interest the Patriots in NFL free agency? Here's a look at some of the most intriguing options for head coach Bill Belichick.

  • Jay Bilas applauds golf's governing bodies: 'Amateurism is nothing more than an exclusionary practice'

    In the latest episode of Beyond the Fairway, Doug and Will are joined by ESPN college hoops analyst Jay Bilas, who discusses changes to amateur rules and how to improve inclusivity in golf.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5 million — Ravens have estimated $19.9 million available

    With the NFL finally setting the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million, we now have a far clearer picture of where the Baltimore Ravens stand

  • NFL sets the 2021 salary cap at $182.5M; what it means for Saints

    The New Orleans Saints learned the 2021 NFL salary cap is set at $182.5 million, which puts them in the red by an estimated $51.5 million.

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • Lions check out Senior Bowl star Quinn Meinerz at his pro day

    The Lions sent collegiate scouting director Ron Miles to the pro day

  • A look at Detroit Lions' salary cap situation after Jamie Collins' restructure

    Detroit Lions turned $5 million of Jamie Collins' base salary into a signing bonus and added 3 voidable years, reducing his cap number by $4 million

  • Here's one 'intriguing' QB for Washington in NFL Draft's middle rounds

    NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the former Stanford signal-caller could intrigue Washington on Day 2 or 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Adam Schefter talks about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo joining Patriots

    Jimmy Garoppolo landing with the Patriots isn't unrealistic by any means.

  • Detroit Lions don't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay; what does it mean?

    Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.