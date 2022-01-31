NFL rumors: Why Jaguars' Doug Pederson interview went nowhere

Now we know why Pederson's Jags interview went nowhere originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL head coaching world is an odd one. Guys like Jonathan Gannon are viewed as hot commodities, guys like Eric Bienemy can't seem to get a shot, and Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson doesn't appear to be on any team's radar despite a bevy of open positions.

Pederson, the man who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl, was quickly tied to a few head coach jobs when the season ended - including the Jacksonville Jaguars opening, one I implored him to ignore.

The buzz around Pederson has subsided since early January, and while some of that has been puzzling it sounds like at least one of those opportunities fading away was Pederson's own choice.

Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer explored the problems swirling around Jacksonville's still-vacant head coach job in a new column Monday, and detailed why Pederson didn't get deeper into the interview process down there:

"Dan Quinn said thanks but no thanks early in the process. Doug Pederson, I’m told, was lukewarm about the chance to go there, given what he’d gone through in Philly and the structure in place in Jacksonville."

Ah, now we see. That makes a ton of sense. And good for Doug.

The role, as it stands, simply isn't attractive enough for a guy with Pederson's pedigree. Having to work with Trent Baalke as your general manager? Dealing with ownership that has time and time again displayed questionable decision-making skills and dubious character evaluation ability? No thanks, see ya later.

As I wrote in late December:

"Doug Pederson isn't your run-of-the-mill head coaching candidate. He's not a typical retread looking to get back in the game after being fired after years of mediocrity, or a fresh-faced coordinator looking for his first shot.

"This is a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a guy who went toe-to-toe with Bill Belichick in the biggest game on the planet and out-creative'd him, who most agree was forced out of his last job prematurely and without much cause.

"Pederson doesn't need to hard charge into this offseason and desperately try to land whichever job calls first."

There are still six head coach openings around the league, a startling number considering it's almost February. I wouldn't rule Pederson out for any of those jobs.

But I also think he might be well-served taking an offensive coordinator role for a year or two. The Bills' OC spot is open, and while they might like Ken Dorsey as an internal option, you have to admit: pairing Pederson with Josh Allen is mighty tempting.

We'll see where the Eagles icon lands. Thankfully, unless he has a total change of heart, it won't be Jacksonville.