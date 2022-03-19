NFL Rumors: Where Trent Brown, Patriots stand in free agency talks

Report: Latest on talks between Trent Brown, Pats in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Brown is being courted by at least one other team in NFL free agency, but there's still a chance he returns to the New England Patriots in 2022.

The Patriots told Brown to explore his options in free agency and check in with them before making a final decision, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.

My understanding is the #Patriots told Trent Brown to see what is out there and then come back to them before making a final decision. Brown recently visited the #Seahawks, where he could play either tackle spot (depending on Duane Brown free agency). — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 19, 2022

Brown has at least one suitor in the Seattle Seahawks, who hosted the veteran offensive tackle for a free-agent visit Thursday. Brown told NFL reporter Josina Anderson last week he's open to "weighing other contenders" but noted the Patriots are "still in the mix."

The 28-year-old seems intent on signing with a quality franchise, telling Jordan Schultz of "The Schultz Report" last week that he wants to leave a "winning legacy."

Trent Brown on The Schultz Report: â€œIâ€™m going into Yr. 8. I would like to find a place I could call home for the next 8 years and just leave a legacy - a winning legacy - and kind of just plant roots somewhere. I want to get somewhere I can win and build a lasting legacy.â€ @Trent pic.twitter.com/EHf1jOC1Hk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2022

Money should be a factor for Brown as well: After playing the 2021 season on a one-year, $9 million contract, the former Pro Bowler likely will want a multi-year deal that provides him some financial security.

The Patriots could use Brown's presence: They've already lost Shaq Mason (traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Ted Karras (signed with the Cincinnati Bengals) this offseason, and Brown's exit would force Bill Belichick to replace three starters on the offensive line.

New England has found success with this free-agency tactic before, most recently with center David Andrews, who tested the free-agent market last offseason and flirted with joining the Miami Dolphins before re-signing with the Patriots on a four-year, $19 million deal.

So, it's possible Brown follows the same path. But if a team like the Seahawks makes a strong offer, Brown may be tempted to take it given the current state of the Patriots' roster compared to its AFC competitors.