NFL rumors: Wes Welker leaving 49ers, joining Mike McDaniel's Dolphins staff

It appears that the 49ers are losing yet another member of their coaching staff.

Outkick's Armando Salguero reported Thursday afternoon that 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker will be joining former 49ers offensive coordinator, now head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, as the wide receivers coach on his staff.

Iâ€™m told Wes Welker will be joining Mike McDaniel staff with the #Dolphins as their WR coach. A return to South Florida after he played for the Dolphins in the mid 2000s. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 10, 2022

In addition to McDaniel and Welker, San Francisco also lost former special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

Welker, a 12-year NFL veteran, was the 49ers' wide receivers coach for three seasons, helping develop players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk as well as other key components in San Francisco's offense.

