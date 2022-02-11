Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

NFL rumors: Wes Welker leaving 49ers, joining Mike McDaniel's Dolphins staff

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read

Report: Welker leaving 49ers to join McDaniel's Dolphins staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears that the 49ers are losing yet another member of their coaching staff.

Outkick's Armando Salguero reported Thursday afternoon that 49ers wide receivers coach Wes Welker will be joining former 49ers offensive coordinator, now head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, as the wide receivers coach on his staff.

In addition to McDaniel and Welker, San Francisco also lost former special teams coordinator Richard Hightower and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

Welker, a 12-year NFL veteran, was the 49ers' wide receivers coach for three seasons, helping develop players such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk as well as other key components in San Francisco's offense.

