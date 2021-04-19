NFL rumors: Wayne Gallman visiting 49ers on free-agent visit

Report: Free-agent running back Gallman visiting 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan knows just how important running back depth is in the NFL. And the 49ers appear to have their eyes on a veteran who still is available in free agency.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday that the 49ers are hosting Wayne Gallman on a free-agent visit.

The 49ers are hosting former Giants RB Wayne Gallman on a free agent visit. He played well stepping in for Saquon Barkley last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 19, 2021

Gallman stepped in last season for the New York Giants with Saquon Barkley injured and had the best season of his four-year career.

Gallman, 26, rushed for 682 yards in 15 games (10 starts). He scored six rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. The Clemson product also had 21 receptions for 114 yards.

The 49ers are set with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as their top two running backs, but both players dealt with injuries throughout the 2020 season. Wilson led the 49ers with 600 yards rushing and seven TDs last season.

Whether it be Gallman, another free agent or a draft prospect, don't be surprised if the 49ers eye another running back.

