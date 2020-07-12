NFL rumors: Washington team to change name in next '24 to 48 hours'

The Washington NFL team soon will have a new nickname.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Saturday that the team will announce a new name in the coming days, and he broke the news on live radio.

"Washington is about to have a new name in the next 24 to 48 hours," Robinson said on ESPN 103.3 FM in Dallas. "Yeah, that's going to happen, for sure. Definitely happening."

When hosts Clarence Hill Jr. and DJ Ringgenberg pressed Robinson for what the new nickname would be, he didn't have that information.

"But I heard the NFL is starting to take steps to tell everybody who has Washington's nickname on its platform, to start scrubbing it, start taking it off. Which means something's coming," Robinson said.

The call for Washington owner Dan Snyder to change the team's nickname was renewed in recent weeks in light of racial tensions gripping the country. Sponsor FedEx asked the team to change the name. Fred Smith, the chief executive for FedEx, owns a stake in the Washington football team, and the shipping company holds the naming rights to the stadium.

Snyder issued a statement on July 3 stating that the team would undergo a "thorough review" of the nickname after years of criticism and mounting pressure from sponsors.

Shortly after Washington's announcement that they would review their nickname, MLB's Cleveland Indians released a statement saying it was open to discussions about changing its name.

On a recent episode of "Race in America: A Candid Conversation," former 49ers safety and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner said it's time for these teams to change their names.

"I'm for changing the names," Whitner said. "Cleveland Indians, that's offensive. The Indians, they were done very dirty in the history of America. And the Redskins, I think the same thing. I think they should change the name."

Whitner played for Washington in 2016, the final season of his 11-year career.

The 49ers are scheduled to host Washington in Week 14 on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The Washington NFL team has used their current nickname since 1933, but it sounds like that will be changing very soon. Other professional sports teams might follow in their footsteps.

